Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Postal Service Honors Maryland Lighthous...
Five stamps will be dedicated at Annapolis' Susan Campbell Park next month.
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawbe...
Wawa fans know their Strawberry Lemonade is a summer essential, but this latest launch might give it a run for its money. The Sunfest Strawberry Lemonade Shandy hits select stores this week.
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating Headquarters to Northern Vi...
The canned tuna company will close its Pittsburgh office in March 2022.
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in His...
Dive Bar & Grille will replace the spot left by Rams Head Tavern in June
Love notes: Vintage Valentines on displa...
Vintage Valentines are not only beautiful but offer valuable insight into the values and fashions of bygone eras. While the Hoyt’s collection of printed love notes dates spans the late teens through the 1930s,
Lawsuit: Clark Donatelli Retained by Penguins Despite Sexual Assa...
A former assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins ' American Hockey League affiliate and his wife have filed a lawsuit against the Penguins related to sexual assault
Nursing Home Industry Sues Pa., Says Sta...
The nursing home industry has filed suit against Pennsylvania, claiming the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.
Protestors call for eviction relief outs...
As eviction hearings went on inside, protestors gathered outside District Judge Jan Vislosky's Falls courtroom Monday to call for a halt to evictions.
Security guard aspiring to become a lawyer gets Christmas surpris...
May mga time po talaga na walang-wala ka talaga e. Papasok ka sa school tapos pamasahe na lang,” John Abbang said. “Edukasyon lamang ang susi at magtiwala sa Diyos kaya kailangan. Sobrang hirap, nakita ko ‘yung hirap ng buhay namin.
The Moving Interstate Checklist
Whether it’s by managing the costs of moving, or getting to know your new home, moving interstate can present a unique set of challenges. If you’ve moved locally before, it won’t take you long to realize that moving out of state is a much harder process.
Evolution of Emotet: From Banking Trojan...
Emotet is one of the most dangerous and widespread malware threats active today. Ever since its discovery in 2014—when Emotet was a standard credential stealer and banking Trojan, the malware has evolved into a modular,
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass six month ex...
The Pennsylvania General Assembly passed a six-month extension for hundreds of regulatory waivers while lawmakers consider a more permanent fix.
University of Pittsburgh accused of 'lowering the cone of silence...
The University of Pittsburgh is facing sharp backlash after it announced a D.C.-based law firm would conduct a purportedly "independent" investigation of its fetal tissue practices.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf slammed for c...
The governor of Pennsylvania is facing intense criticism from pro-life activists after referring to the Pennsylvania March for Life as an "anti-woman rally."
‘Let our kids play’: Advocates rally for...
Gathering on the Capitol steps on Thursday, the first transgender woman to run for the Legislature had a message for state lawmakers: “Trans youth are welcome in Pennsylvania, Trans people belong in Pennsylvania,” Janelle Crossley, one of the state ...
What's Pennsylvania's favorite Halloween candy? The answer might ...
Sue Raymer knows how to make a Halloween treat. The trick is figuring out which ones Pennsylvanians want to eat. "The chocolate pretzel is really more of a Philly or Pennsylvania thing," said Raymer,
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Fa...
The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 185,265,610 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.
Despite Biden's pledge, a private prison...
The facility in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, will be run by The GEO Group and eventually hold as many as 1,800 people.
Use this checklist for success in Pennsylvania archery deer hunti...
As an archery hunter for more than two decades, I've had a few experiences like this happen when I didn't follow my checklist. When I first started hunting, my cousin Doug Walters gave me plenty of great advice to help me learn how to locate deer.
Pennsylvania partnering with DoorDash to...
Pennsylvania will partner with DoorDash to have healthy, nutritious meals delivered to homebound seniors in need.
A Marijuana Legalization Bill That Suppo...
Pennsylvania Legislators Aim To Legalize A Marijuana Reform Bill. In recent news, a piece of cannabis legislation has been made in Pennsylvania. This cannabis bill was formally in
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Keep COVID-19 Regulatory Waivers For 6 Mor...
The House and Senate voted unanimously to add another six months to a prior extension they granted, as the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Own a piece of Americana on Pennsylvania...
In the age of burnout, when people are looking for the nearest exit from the daily grind, perhaps it’s time to buy a vintage motel. The Lincoln Motor Court, a u-shaped motel consisting of 12 small cabins and an owner’s cabin in Manns Choice,
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? The CDC Says Yes!
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White ...
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.