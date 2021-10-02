'A huge steal': Sunnyslope guard Oakland Fort commits to Northern Arizona basketball
'A huge steal': Sunnyslope guard Oakland Fort commits to Northern Arizona basketball
Richard Obert, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/2/21
It might be the recruiting steal of the year with Northern Arizona able to snag a commitment from The Arizona Republic's 2021 Player of the Year.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
