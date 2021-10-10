Brandon Staley's high school buddies in Ohio are Browns fans every week but this one
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Biden is first U.S President to mark Indigenous Peoples Day
Schmaltz, Driscoll power No. 8 UND to weekend sweep
North Dakota vs South Dakota Football Live Stream: Watch Online
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Scheels Invitational Volleyball Tournament roundup
New space and new opportunity for Souris Valley Animal Shelter
North Dakota reports one new COVID-19 death, active cases remain high
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bismarck Youth Football League team helps keep the Dakota Zoo clean
When the pheasant hunt is over, it's time to cook and eat
NDSU Women’s Soccer Edges UND For Battle Of North Dakota
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Bismarck Youth Football League team helps keep the Dakota Zoo clean
When the pheasant hunt is over, it's time to cook and eat
Business News: Jobs…GF home sales & toy shortage
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Biden is first U.S President to mark Indigenous Peoples Day
Border States Electric holds ribbon cutting for new building
Scheels Invitational Volleyball Tournament roundup
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Brandon Staley's high school buddies in Ohio are Browns fans every week but this one
Jeff MillerStaff Writer Oct. 10, 2021 3:30 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Chargers coach Brandon Staley, "just a kid from Perry, Ohio," will display the same meticulous preparation for the Browns game he showed in high school.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Every Skill Level
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Halloween Episodes of 'The Office'
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Look Like?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL