Carol M. Blosser, North Lima, Ohio
Carol M. Blosser, North Lima, Ohio
MyValleyTributes Staff - WKBN
10/22/21
Carol M. Blosser, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Assumption Village. Carol was born on June 30, 1931, in Louisville, Ohio, a daughter of Chauncey and Gladys (Clark) Schloneger.
Read Full Story on wkbn.com
