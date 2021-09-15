City Club of Chicago: Robert J. Jones, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard Rustin
Maryland State Fair Announces 2021 Concert Lineup
Attention, Actors: Extras Are Needed for Comedy Filming in Central Virginia
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Maryland's 6 Best Spots to Grab a Bagel
Recipe: 'Watergate Salad'—And a Bit of DC History
Get a Mustard-Flavored Hot Dog Bun at Camden Yards This Weekend
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How to Plan a Fabulous DC Vacation on the Cheap
Our Marylanders Then: Edgar Allan Poe
Maryland Mansions: Historic 'Widehall' in Chestertown for $4.4M
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Road Closures, Restrictions in Place for the 'Justice for J6' Rally in DC
9 Big Cats at Smithsonian National Zoo Being Treated for COVID-19
Maryland's Delfest Has Been Canceled for 2021
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
5 Scenic Places in Maryland to Catch Peak Leaf Colors!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 17–19)
Original Printings of Historical Texts Showcased at Maryland State Capital
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
City Club of Chicago: Robert J. Jones, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
WGN Radio Digital Desk - WGN Radio
9/15/21
Join the Community
shares
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Chancellor Robert J. Jones Robert J. Jones is the 10th chancellor of the University of Illinois
Read Full Story on wgnradio.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Peters, Rangers stop Lynn, AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1
Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael accepts first-ever ALS Courage Award at Soldier Field: 'One of these days, we'll cure this'
'Peaceful and responsible' Mexican Independence Day celebrations urged in Chicago
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL