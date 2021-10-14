Florida Sun Trail Project set to begin in Cape Coral
Florida Sun Trail Project set to begin in Cape Coral
Claire Lavezzorio - NBC2
10/14/21
Thursday and Friday, Kismet Parkway West will be closed from Northwest 18th Avenue to Chiquita Boulevard as work continues on the Florida SUN (Shared-Use Nonmotorized) Trail Project.
Read Full Story on nbc-2.com
