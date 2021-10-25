Iowa State wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21
Iowa State wins another close one against No. 8 Cowboys 24-21
Associated Press - KOCO
10/25/21
Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 left, then the Cyclones’ defense forced a three-and-out and stopped the Cowboys on fourth down with 1:09 left.
