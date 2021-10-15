Lakers staying quiet about who will start with the Big Three
Lakers staying quiet about who will start with the Big Three
Broderick Turner Oct. 15, 2021 7:15 PM PT - The LA Times on MSN.com
10/15/21
The Lakers open the season Tuesday night at home but so far there's no word on who will start with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
