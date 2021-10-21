Salvadoran pleads guilty to 4 Nevada killings, avoids death penalty
Salvadoran pleads guilty to 4 Nevada killings, avoids death penalty
Associated Press - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/21/21
Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 22, agreed Thursday to plead guilty to the killings of four Nevadans as part of a deal that will put him in prison for the rest of his life
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
