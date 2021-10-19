'Shaft,' 'Super Fly' and the Birth of Blaxploitation
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions
Bengals’ Evan McPherson prematurely celebrated potential game-winning FG, which he missed
Colin Cowherd on Cincinnati-Green Bay: 'It Totally Smells Like an Upset for the Bengals'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions
Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 8
Issue 3 Q&A: What to know about the Cincinnati charter amendment
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Human bone found in SUV submerged in Ohio River for nearly two decades
Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of week ballot, Oct. 18
Ohio State moving on up in the AP Top 25 Poll
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Human remains found in submerged SUV of missing Ohio mom, 2 kids recovered after nearly 20 years
Two Bengals Players Make PFF's Team of the Week After Win Over Lions
Ranking the Heisman Favorites Heading into Week 8
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Ohio's fall color delayed due to warm temperatures, clouds and rain
HS Insider: The Ohio high school football regular season concludes this week
Learning Grove to honor Shannon Jones of Groundwork Ohio with Charity in Action award at gala
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
'Shaft,' 'Super Fly' and the Birth of Blaxploitation
Questlove - Smithsonian Magazine
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
In this excerpt from ‘Music Is History,’ the drummer for the Roots and all-around music ambassador looks at a year when everything changed
Read Full Story on smithsonianmag.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Sinbad's 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn't Exist
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Will Change Your Life
CHP: Man impaled by fence post during fatal crash along Fresno highway
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL