Wednesday's high school roundup: Goodridge goal advances Dover field hockey
Wednesday's high school roundup: Goodridge goal advances Dover field hockey
Staff Reports - Seacoastonline.com
10/22/21
Molly Goodridge scored the game’s only goal as the Dover High School field hockey team beat No. 10 Timberlane, 1-0, on Wednesday in a Division I first round game.
