Wednesday's Transactions
Winners and losers from AFL trade period — including club that could have unease behind closed doors
Winners and losers from AFL trade period — including club that could have unease behind closed doors
Winners and losers from AFL trade period — including club that could have unease behind closed doors
Winners and losers from AFL trade period — including club that could have unease behind closed doors
Wednesday's Transactions
The Associated Press - San Diego Union-Tribune
10/13/21
shares
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Miguel Sanchez from Nashville (Triple-A East).
