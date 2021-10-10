'We're Not Just Relics of the Past'
'We're Not Just Relics of the Past'
Tristan Scott - Flathead Beacon
10/10/21
On a smoky summer evening in late July, the ragged peaks and rough contours of the Badger-Two Medicine framed a traditional Blackfeet camp situated along the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front.
Read Full Story on flatheadbeacon.com
