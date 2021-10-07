Army Veteran finds employment and housing in months thanks to HUD-VASH
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
How New Bedford's Twins that Cook gained a new fan, Mario Lopez of 'Access Hollywood'
Mid-October is peak time for fall foliage, and Holmes is a popular spot
Top high school football games to watch this weekend on Cape Cod
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mom hunts down stolen bikes in Wareham for son and late husband
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Two more wins push Weymouth girls cross country to 6-0
The Fall River diocese is closing two churches in New Bedford. Here's what will change.
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
COVID cases reported in 1,918 students, 330 staff members in Massachusetts schools in past week, positivity rate of about 0.2%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Announces In-Person Rush Policy
Mom hunts down stolen bikes in Wareham for son and late husband
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
STARS OF THE DAY: Somerset Berkley boys, girls soccer fall short against Dighton-Rehoboth
Chelmsford Mask Advisory Continues + Westford's Boston Road Plan
'Goatscaping'? Check out how New Bedford is getting rid of weeds at Riverside Park
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Army Veteran finds employment and housing in months thanks to HUD-VASH
VAntagePoint Contributor - United States Department of Veterans Affairs
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
When the restaurant where he worked closed, Army Veteran was referred to the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing program.
Read Full Story on blogs.va.gov
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
These are the deadliest national parks in the U.S.
Alaska Air National Guard Airmen rescue distressed patient at Sockeye Lake
Ucore and Alaska's Southeast Conference Execute MOA for the Funding of Strategic Metals Complex
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL