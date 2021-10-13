BLKS Announced At SpeakEasy Stage
BLKS Announced At SpeakEasy Stage
A.A. Cristi - BroadwayWorld
10/13/21
SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the New England premiere of BLKS, Aziza Barnes' raucous comedy of misbehavior that it is also “serious and sad and profoundly human.” (New York Times).
Read Full Story on broadwayworld.com
