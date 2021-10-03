College Football (10/2): Northwest, Iowa State, Nebraska and UNI grab blowout wins
Trevor Maeder - KMA Land
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Nebraska and Northwest Missouri State posted blowout wins while Mizzou, Kansas and Kansas State were on the losing end on Saturday.
Read Full Story on kmaland.com
