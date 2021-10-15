Cutting costs: Via Mizner mixed-use project scores $335M financing
Cutting costs: Via Mizner mixed-use project scores $335M financing
steven-dilakiantherealdeal-com - The Real Deal
10/15/21
Penn-Florida’s Boca Raton mixed-use project secures $195M loan from Blackstone Mortgage Trust and a $140M refinancing from Romspen Investment Corp.
Read Full Story on therealdeal.com
