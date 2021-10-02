Daniel K. Wims to become 12th president of Alabama A&M University
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
North Carolina Courage Coach Paul Riley Fired Following Allegations of Sexual Misconduct and Coercion Levelled Against Him By Former Players
Entering Coach K's final season, renewed team chemistry will help push for a title
Duke Forest’s annual deer reduction program aims to manage population, inform research
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Southern Durham stuns South Granville with 36 unanswered points
Agreement reached on major NC energy bill
Increased demand for COVID-19 testing swamps NC pediatricians
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
17-year-old shot following Durham high school football game
UNC trounces rival Duke 38-7, defeating the Blue Devils for third consecutive year
Shots fired outside Durham high school football stadium
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Entering Coach K's final season, renewed team chemistry will help push for a title
NFL star Todd Gurley stops by NC Central football practice, leaves players with words to live by
14 family fun ideas for this weekend in the Triangle
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Daniel K. Wims to become 12th president of Alabama A&M University
Mary Colurso |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The school's board of trustees voted 7-4 on Saturday in favor of Wims, the provost and vice president for academic affairs and research at A&M.
Read Full Story on al.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida A&M defense stings Alabama State 28-0 in SWAC home opener
Former Kentucky Basketball recruits commit to different SEC foes
College football winners, losers, overreactions for Week 5: Alabama, Georgia lapping the field in title race
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL