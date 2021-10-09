Dover honors Beth Fischer with a Riverwalk bench
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Prime Meridian Resources Corp. Announces Airborne Geophysical Survey at Kelly PGM-Cu-Ni Project
Where Are Ashlee Birk and Her Kids Now?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A 77-year-old is scammed out of $47,000 - Midland County crime log
Constant screen time during COVID-19 pandemic has increased ADHD symptoms
Amazon brings a big smart display, small earphones to Australia
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Caldwell, Idaho, is one of the West’s fastest-growing cities. Can it survive the transition?
A 77-year-old is scammed out of $47,000 - Midland County crime log
Vegetation fire burning near Eagle Bike Park
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Caldwell, Idaho, is one of the West’s fastest-growing cities. Can it survive the transition?
Record Stadium Attendance and Remarkable Partnership with Microbe Formulas Set the Stage for Boise State Game
West Ada extends mask mandate, plans for special board meeting on Oct. 13
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Record Stadium Attendance and Remarkable Partnership with Microbe Formulas Set the Stage for Boise State Game
Vegetation fire burning near Eagle Bike Park
Large new subdivision would feature dozens of 55+-only homes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Dover honors Beth Fischer with a Riverwalk bench
Special to Foster's - Foster's Daily Democrat
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The dedicated bench is now part of the Joe B. Parks Garden Riverwalk Public Garden that borders the Cochecho River downtown.
Read Full Story on fosters.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
At The Movies: Beginning 'CODA'
Covid Town Hall "Covid – Managing the Mystery and Preparing for Uncertainty" – Wed, Oct 13
Jim Delahunt backs Art Power to round off good year for Tim Easterby at Ascot
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL