Fayetteville State acquires Bronco Square in $5M deal with Chick-fil-A, Starbucks planned
Fayetteville State acquires Bronco Square in $5M deal with Chick-fil-A, Starbucks planned
Kristen Johnson - The Fayetteville Observer on MSN.com
10/13/21
FSU kicked off its homecoming week with the acquisition of Bronco Square, the planning of a new business hub and plans for Chick-fil-A and Starbucks.
