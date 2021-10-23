First Texas reward for voter fraud report goes to a Democrat
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Verdi Chorus Presents RITORNA VINCITORI! This November
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Salt Lake City home prices jump over 27%, second largest increase in the U.S., says report
Tech industry leaders tell the Utah legislature just how they feel
Wild Ember BBQ pops up for curbside and catering services at Deer Valley
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
West Valley City initiative ‘My Hometown’ emphasizes neighbors helping neighbors
Project aims to preserve tribe’s cultural history
No increase in Utah suicides, drug overdoses during pandemic; new prevention plan released
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
How will COVID affect ski season in Utah this year? It depends on where you ride
UT Rio Grande Valley to offer free tuition for students with family income less than $100K
The Winter 2021-2022 Outlook is in! What should Utahns expect?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Valley Endorsement Deals Reshape Collegiate Athletics
Project aims to preserve tribe’s cultural history
Volleyball Falcons post two victories Saturday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First Texas reward for voter fraud report goes to a Democrat
CNN.com Wire Service - Mercury News
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
It was just ironic — it’s my opinion that (Patrick) put up, they put out this bounty to try to find Democrats committing voter fraud. And in fact, it was the complete opposite
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Why Are You Being Asked to Amend the Texas Constitution?
7 Epic Train Rides In Texas
Texas is in my rearview mirror, but one-party control in Olympia is giving me déjà vu
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL