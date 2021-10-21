Five new public art installations in downtown Iowa City are designed to create conversations
Five new public art installations in downtown Iowa City are designed to create conversations
Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen - Iowa City Press-Citizen
10/21/21
The newest art installations include flags that represent Iowa City, a light installation in an alleyway and more.
Read Full Story on press-citizen.com
