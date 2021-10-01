Five questions facing No. 3 Oregon football as the Ducks get set for Stanford
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Southern Charm’ Was Originally Supposed to Be About the Men in Charleston
The Carolina Panthers select CB Jaycee Horn at No. 8, finish 2021 draft with 11 picks
Grace Potter talks returning to live music post-pandemic ahead of SC performances
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In-state standout DL will be in Death Valley this weekend
The Crazy Mason will bring creative milkshakes and other desserts to Greenville
The Spirits Masters Announces The World’s Best Vodkas
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Viral video shows huge ‘dinosaur’ alligator eating ANOTHER gator in South Carolina backyard
Tulane vs. East Carolina: Guerry's keys to the game
Officials monitoring SC’s seismic activity after three earthquakes Monday
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Viral video shows huge ‘dinosaur’ alligator eating ANOTHER gator in South Carolina backyard
Officials monitoring SC’s seismic activity after three earthquakes Monday
Governor celebrates National Manufacturing Day with tour of Summerville business
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Best horror movies to watch this Halloween season from FOX8’s digital team
USC vs. Troy: 4 things to watch as Gamecocks try to find offense
Trident Medical Center marking start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Five questions facing No. 3 Oregon football as the Ducks get set for Stanford
Chris Hansen - The Register-Guard on MSN.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Since 2001, the Ducks are 2-3 against the Cardinal when ranked in the top 5, and 3-4 when ranked in the top 10.
Read Full Story on registerguard.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Stanford vs. Oregon football: What to watch, key story line, TV info
Forecast: Oregon won't return to pre-spike COVID-19 levels until near year end
Oregon State vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL