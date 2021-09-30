Five-star guard Jaden Bradley picks Alabama over Arizona
Five-star guard Jaden Bradley picks Alabama over Arizona
Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star - Arizona Daily Star
9/30/21
Five-star class of 2022 guard Jaden Bradley announced Thursday he will play college basketball at Alabama, picking the Crimson Tide over Arizona and several other choices.
Read Full Story on tucson.com
