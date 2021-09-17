Former Fort Worth Police Chief Faces Backlash After Bringing Change to Iowa
Former Fort Worth Police Chief Faces Backlash After Bringing Change to Iowa
Ryan J. Foley - NBC DFW
9/17/21
The former police chief from Fort Worth is facing opposition from some current and former officers as he works with city leaders to reform the department.
