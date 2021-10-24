Glanbia Nutritionals donates $50,000 to Valley House homeless shelter
Glanbia Nutritionals donates $50,000 to Valley House homeless shelter
Glanbia Nutritionals - Times-News
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Glanbia Nutritionals has continued to give back, recently donating $50,000 to Valley House Homeless Shelter towards their new Beyond Shelter Project.
Read Full Story on magicvalley.com
