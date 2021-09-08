IL AG Kwame Raoul launches investigation into Joliet Police Department
IL AG Kwame Raoul launches investigation into Joliet Police Department
Craig Wall - ABC 7 Chicago
9/8/21
The investigation will examine what Raoul's office calls a potential pattern and practice of unlawful policing.
Read Full Story on abc7chicago.com
