Incumbent Deer Park City Council member says he has more work to do
Incumbent Deer Park City Council member says he has more work to do
Nina Culver - The Spokesman-Review
10/14/21
The race for Deer Park City Council Position 3 has narrowed to incumbent Richard Schut and challenger Heather Newsom.
Read Full Story on spokesman.com
