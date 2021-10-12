Long Beach Transit Orders 20 New Flyer Electric Transit Buses
Long Beach Transit Orders 20 New Flyer Electric Transit Buses
Michael Bates - Next-Gen Transportation News
10/12/21
Long Beach Transit (LBT) has ordered 20 next-generation battery-electric 35-foot Xcelsior CHARGE NG heavy-duty transit buses from NFI Group Inc.’s
Read Full Story on ngtnews.com
