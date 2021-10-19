Lowell City Council approves Amazon resolution
Alana Melanson - The Lowell Sun
10/19/21
The City Council on Tuesday voted 8-1 to pass a resolution urging community engagement and fair employment standards for any future expansion by Amazon in the city.
Read Full Story on lowellsun.com
