Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
Maui police detective breaks code of silence, claiming corruption and abuses of power at MPD
Chelsea Davis - KHNL on MSN.com
9/29/21
A Maui police detective is breaking the code of silence to expose what he says is corruption and abuse of power in the Maui Police Department.
Read Full Story on hawaiinewsnow.com
LATEST ARTICLES
Green Calls For Quicker End To Hawaii Covid-19 Restrictions
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Some relief health care workers prepare to leave Hawaii, but not all hospitals are out of the woods yet
