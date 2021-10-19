McCabe to Conclude Service as School of Law Dean, Continue as Professor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
150 Missing Children From Tennessee Rescued After Months-Long Operation, Reunited With Families
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
150 Missing Children From Tennessee Rescued After Months-Long Operation, Reunited With Families
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
McCabe to Conclude Service as School of Law Dean, Continue as Professor
Yusra Sultana - University of Arkansas
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Margaret McCabe will step down from her position as dean of the School of Law at the U of A at the end of the 2021-22 academic year.
Read Full Story on news.uark.edu
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff of New Hampshire, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85
Our Turn: A stronger individual market in NH
Property taxes front and center in Dover City Council candidates forum
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL