Medina County police departments continue search for suspicious driver
Medina County police departments continue search for suspicious driver
Steven Hernandez - 19 Action News on MSN.com
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
Officers across the Medina county warned residents Monday of a concerning driver who slows down when children are outside, according to a Montville police Facebook post.
Read Full Story on cleveland19.com
