More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
More than 200 arrested, 50 potential victims helped in Ohio human trafficking sting
KTIV - KTIV
10/6/21
The operation, coordinated through Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, was a collaborative effort that took place from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1.
Read Full Story on ktiv.com
