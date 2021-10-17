Mother-daughter relationship dominates Tallahassee writer's debut novel | Book Review
Mother-daughter relationship dominates Tallahassee writer's debut novel | Book Review
Donna Meredith - Tallahassee Democrat on MSN.com
10/17/21
Louise Rill’s unforgettable debut novel, "From Fragile Fragments," grabs your attention from the first scene and doesn’t let go until the last word.
