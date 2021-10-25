Nancy Carpenter named Mississippi Tourism Association Member of the Year
Nancy Carpenter named Mississippi Tourism Association Member of the Year
Emma Rose Davis - WCBI
10/25/21
Visit Columbus CEO Nancy Carpenter has been named the 2021 Mississippi Tourism Association Member of the Year by the Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA).
