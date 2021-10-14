New CEO to lead Northshore Senior Center
New CEO to lead Northshore Senior Center
Madysen McLain - Woodinville Weekly
10/14/21
Nathan Phillips is the new CEO of the Northshore Senior Center. He fills the role previously help by Brooke Knight, who is leaving for a career in real estate.
Read Full Story on nwnews.com
