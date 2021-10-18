New York Giants Week 6 Notebook
New York Giants Week 6 Notebook
Stephen Lebitsch - Sports Illustrated
10/18/21
Daniel Jones threw three interceptions, fumbled once, and the Rams scored four touchdowns in the second quarter as Los Angeles routed the New York Giants, 38-11, to send Big Blue to a disastrous 1-5 record.
