Newark-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Daily Distraction: Get ready for the Columbus homecoming of the U.S. Men's National Team
Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Lines: Spread, Total and History
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Who is Ohio State football’s best Heisman Trophy candidate: TreVeyon Henderson or C.J. Stroud?
What is Haskell Garrett’s status after Ohio State football’s defensive tackle was injured against Maryland?
Instant Analysis: Reaction to Ohio State's Appearance at Big Ten Media Days
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Who is Ohio State football’s best Heisman Trophy candidate: TreVeyon Henderson or C.J. Stroud?
Is Ohio State football’s quiet recruiting presence nearing its end?
Ohio State University lead partner in northwest Ohio watershed project
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Who is Ohio State football’s best Heisman Trophy candidate: TreVeyon Henderson or C.J. Stroud?
Is Ohio State football’s quiet recruiting presence nearing its end?
USMNT vs Costa Rica: Dest, Weah lead comeback in Columbus (video)
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Is Ohio State football’s quiet recruiting presence nearing its end?
USMNT vs Costa Rica: Dest, Weah lead comeback in Columbus (video)
Columbus, Bexley work together to address troublesome roadway
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Newark-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
Local Data - Patch
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
The latest available local unemployment figures are for August; that rate improved since July in the Newark area and continues to be lower than it was the beginning of the pandemi
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Loved and Lost: Mike Mantell helped kids find their dream college, and financial aid
New Jersey Devils helmet sponsorship offered to Black-owned businesses
ReThink Energy NJ poll shows large majority of NJ voters support stronger action to address climate change
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL