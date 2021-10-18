Oklahoma Sooners up two spots in latest NCAA Football Re-Rank 1-130
Oklahoma Sooners up two spots in latest NCAA Football Re-Rank 1-130
John Williams - Yahoo! Sports
10/18/21
shares
After a 21 point win over the TCU Horned Frogs, the Sooners moved up two spots in the latest 1-130 USA TODAY Sports NCAA Football Re-Rank.
