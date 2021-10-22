Op-Ed: Create a tribal-led marine sanctuary and stop oil spills on the California coast
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Op-Ed: Create a tribal-led marine sanctuary and stop oil spills on the California coast
Leon E. Panetta Oct. 22, 2021 3:05 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
The new sanctuary would protect an area that has long been targeted for oil and gas development and contains Chumash sacred sites.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Northern California family's mysterious deaths on hiking trail: The official cause
'Damaging and disheartening:' California teacher on leave after being filmed chanting in faux Native American headdress
California outlaws future sales of gas leaf blowers and lawn mowers. What to know about the new rule
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL