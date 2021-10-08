Owners of Opendore, Auburn house win Preservation Awards
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Winchester golf celebrates Senior Day, qualifies for state tournament as new Div. 1 team
‘It is scary’: Scammer lists Concord man’s house for sale on Zillow
The 6 Best New England Destinations for Fall
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
High school football: Road trips for Rowan teams
Winchester golf celebrates Senior Day, qualifies for state tournament as new Div. 1 team
In surprise move, Patriots deal cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Carolina
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
SNAP BACK IN TIME – Oct. 4, 1966 – Wiscassett adds more AC
Wheelock pays $106M for The Ben hotel near downtown West Palm Beach
Trackhouse Expects To Hire Several Chip Ganassi Employees: Report
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
SNAP BACK IN TIME – Oct. 4, 1966 – Wiscassett adds more AC
Under new law, state will stop regulating small career schools
Fans, teams, local businesses hoping for a big NASCAR weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Owners of Opendore, Auburn house win Preservation Awards
The Citizen staff - Auburn Citizen
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
Two historic properties in Cayuga County, and their owners, were among the honorees of the Preservation Association of Central New York's 2021 Preservation Awards.
Read Full Story on auburnpub.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
It's time for Yankees to clean house in the front office, former MLB executive says
The New York Jets and 40 years of hope, pain, outrage and hilarity
Joby Is Nothing but Hot Air Until It Earns FAA Approval
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL