Phil Knight And Former NIKE Execs Launch Oregon-Focused NIL Company
Ozy Media’s Latest Losses: Katty Kay, Investor Ron Conway, A&E Series and More
Georgia-Arkansas football game: Kickoff time, how to stream, TV channel, betting line
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
Phil Knight And Former NIKE Execs Launch Oregon-Focused NIL Company
Kristi Dosh - Forbes
9/30/21
Phil Knight, along with other Oregon alums and donors, are starting a new NIL company focused on Oregon student athletes. Sabrina Ionescu will serve as Chief Athlete Officer.
