Recent and upcoming departures from Portland local TV news include KATU's Lincoln Graves
Recent and upcoming departures from Portland local TV news include KATU's Lincoln Graves
Kristi Turnquist | The Oregonian/OregonLive - Oregonian
10/8/21
Lincoln Graves will be leaving KATU-TV at the end of October, and KPTV-TV meteorologist Brian MacMillan recently departed the Portland station for Seattle.
Read Full Story on oregonlive.com
