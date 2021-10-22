Redistricting is firing up small business owners in San Jose
Redistricting is firing up small business owners in San Jose
Lloyd Alaban - San Jose Spotlight
10/22/21
Some San Jose business owners say they've been overlooked in redistricting. They're concerned some maps will split their neighborhoods.
