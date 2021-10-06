Remembering Patwin Elder, Edward 'Bill' Wright
Remembering Patwin Elder, Edward 'Bill' Wright
Dave Jones - University of California, Davis
10/6/21
Patwin Elder Edward “Bill” Wright passed away at his home at Cortina Rancheria, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Knights Landing in 1937, he was 84 years old.
