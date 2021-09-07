Reporters Hayley Smith, Gregory Yee and Ian James added to California coverage team
Reporters Hayley Smith, Gregory Yee and Ian James added to California coverage team
9/7/21
The following announcement was sent on behalf of Deputy Managing Editor Shelby Grad: Please join me in welcoming our new Metro staffers.
