Rupert Day Rush Jr.
None - Bonner County Daily Bee
10/15/21
Our beloved cowboy daddy,” Rupert Day Rush Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on September 27, 2021, surrounded by his Idaho family. He was born September 20, 1927, to Vera and Rupert Day Rush Sr.
Read Full Story on bonnercountydailybee.com
