Rural Eastern Washington hospitals say no big losses in staffing post-vaccine mandate
Rural Eastern Washington hospitals say no big losses in staffing post-vaccine mandate
Nicole Jennings - MyNorthwest.com
10/23/21
Some of the rural Eastern Washington hospitals that were expected to have big losses after the vaccine mandate say things are going well.
Yakima County sees surge in COVID outbreaks at nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Washington state recovers $500,000 in stolen jobless benefits from bank where fraudsters channeled millions more
Coronavirus daily news updates, October 23: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
