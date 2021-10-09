Rural hospitals treat record numbers of COVID patients
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
From the desk of… Oh, the drama
Verdi Chorus Presents RITORNA VINCITORI! This November
'Fuel to the fire': BYU's Kodak moment on The Blue is major motivation for Boise State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Boise State forces 4 turnovers, knocks off No. 10 BYU 26-17
Gordon Monson: Utah faces down tragedy in the greatest possible way
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
87 runners rescued as snowstorm slams Utah race
Utah School for the Deaf and Blind host annual White Cane Day at Thanksgiving Point
BYU football report card: Cougars fumble away opportunities in loss to Boise State
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Sunday Afternoon QB: 3 lessons from BYU's first loss to Boise State since 2018
BYU football’s focus this week is ball security as Cougars put loss behind them, focus on Baylor
An Alabama loss highlights a turbulent weekend for college football
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Sunday Afternoon QB: 3 lessons from BYU's first loss to Boise State since 2018
BYU football’s focus this week is ball security as Cougars put loss behind them, focus on Baylor
Boosted by 'Uncle Tony,' Team Utah wins PGA Junior national championship
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Rural hospitals treat record numbers of COVID patients
Arielle Dreher - The Spokesman-Review
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
On a Tuesday afternoon, a dozen cars snaked around the perimeter of Mount Carmel Hospital waiting for drive-thru COVID testing, as well as a potential symptom check.
Read Full Story on spokesman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette game line, odds: College football expert releases pick for Sun Belt Conference crossover showdown
NBA News: Brooklyn Nets Announce The Signings Of 2 Players
GIRLS' SOCCER: Silver Creek win sectional in shootout
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL